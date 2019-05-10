‘The Dangers of Vaping’ topic of ESD Parent Leaders presentation May 23

The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Great Hall, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.

The parent group notes that vaping has increase significantly in the school district during the past year and many are not aware of the dangers involved. The speaker will be Arti Patel from the Washington Poison Control. A former student will also share her experiences with vaping.