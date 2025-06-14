‘The chance to flourish’: Scriber Lake High School graduates 40

“Seriously — The bathroom Isn’t the Best Place to Eat Food.”

Did that grab your attention? It got mine.

Yes, that’s what Scriber Lake High School Principal Mike Piper actually said — during a graduation ceremony, no less. In a setting typically filled with pomp and tradition, he opened with a reflection on bathrooms.

But we’ll get back to that.

Thursday evening, 40 students were honored at the Scriber Lake High School graduation — a celebration of perseverance, growth and dreams fulfilled.

The conditions were right for pomp and circumstance: As staff and students made their processional walk, temperatures were in the mid-60s, the clouds had parted to allow sunshine through, and friends and family were excited to see their purple cap-and-gown-wearing students.

Scriber High School in Edmonds emphasizes competency-based learning, with small classes (one teacher per approximately 15 students) and individualized support. It’s a good fit for students who seek an alternative to traditional schools.

Student Sylvan Rose Laguio Thompson, with a Philippine-inspired sash draped around her shoulders, lent her voice to a stirring rendition of the national anthem, while student Lilliana Armstrong took a moment to honor the original stewards of the land with acknowledgement “that we are on traditional land of the Coast Salish people, including the Snohomish, Suquamish, Stillaguamish and Tulalip tribes, past and present.”

Principal Piper welcomed visitors to the ceremony and introduced School Board President Nancy Katims. She shared these reflections with the students: “By choosing Scriber Lake High School, you’ve demonstrated the importance of being yourself. You’ve chosen the path less taken. You’ve chosen the path that meets your needs.

“What makes Scriber Lake High School so special? Staff and students alike recognized and appreciate the mutual respect and caring that permeates the Scriber Lake community. Everyone is valued. Everyone belongs.”

It was during Principal Piper’s message that the bathroom talk actually started.

Like a weary mentor, he addressed this class: “Sometimes it came over the intercom, sometimes it came down the hallway, and sometimes it came knocking on the bathroom door. ‘Get to class,’ I’d say. ‘Bell rang, teachers are missing you. You can’t just hang out in (the bathroom). Seriously, the bathroom’s not a good place to eat food.’

“Come on, it’s time to learn. Yes, we noticed when someone’s been in there for 40 minutes. Now, at the time, you may have rolled your eyes and thought, ‘Why does the staff care so much about this?’

“But here’s the truth: That annoying voice wasn’t about catching you doing something wrong. It was about caring for you. It was a voice trying to remind you that you belong in the classroom, that learning matters, that most importantly, you matter. “

More of what Principal Piper said in a little bit.

Class speakers were next. Highlights of their speeches show often-personal struggles that were overcome by well-earned triumphs…

Joe Adler: “I already did not like elementary and middle school. So why would high school be any different? I was this close to just straight up dropping out of school. But then one day, my mom said, ‘I found this alternative school. It’s quite small, over by where we used to live.’ So, I said, ‘Why not? Let’s give it a try and if I don’t like it I could drop out later.’ Four years later, that didn’t happen.

Instead of ‘Everyone fall in line and do it this way and that,’ the students and staff made these last few years fun, and I just wanted to keep coming back.”

Scott Mize: “I have learned so much and met so many people in my short time at Scriber. I wouldn’t trade my experiences here for anything. I find myself treasuring both the good and the bad. I am who I am today because of how they have shaped me. And to my fellow Scriber seniors: You’ve gotten this far, and now all that’s left is the rest of our lives. Now all that’s left is to experiment, to mess up, to play. Now all that’s left is to live.”

Delara Good-Mojab: “I chose Scriber because I heard about its supportive environment, especially for neurodiverse students.

“I really enjoyed participating in Scriber’s leadership team. I learned so many new things, and I had a good time socializing with other team members. It was a great experience for me. I am grateful for my friends that I can be myself around. I would like to thank all Scriber teachers and staff for encouraging me, too.”

Mason Cook: “If you told me five years ago that today I’d be standing here talking about my experience in high school, I’d say, ‘Wasn’t it supposed to be four?’ without Scriber, I likely wouldn’t have graduated at all.”

Anaja Ng: “Scriber allowed me the chance to flourish. With all the support of everyone around me, I’m happy to say that I’ll be pursuing my next educational chapter.”

Alex VonDrasek: “My math, English, and ethnic studies teachers have been some of my biggest supporters, always lifting me up or making me smile even when I’m not feeling it that day. If I hadn’t come to Scriber, I’d probably be in bed all day doing nothing but playing games and sleeping. Scriber was a turning point for me. I was out of school for two years before coming to Scriber and I only had a few credits when I came here due to the fact that I had never done my work. Now here I am, standing in front of you, making a graduation speech.”

The faculty speaker was social studies and entry teacher, Sharon White, who reflected on a word most of the world has likely never heard before: “Scriberized.”

She said, “You all share a common thread. A shared experience that sets you apart. You are certainly “Scriberized.” It is a culture rooted in kindness, creativity, resilience, and thinking outside of the box. It means to be seen for who you are, and to be a part of a community. To be Scriberized is first and foremost to embrace your authentic self.

“Scriber has always been a place where facades crumble and individuality is celebrated.

“To be Scriberized is to carry empathy and understanding into this world,” she said.

“Because we are a smaller, more intimate community, you’ve had the opportunity to really, truly connect with people from different backgrounds, with different stories, and with different dreams,” she continued. “You’ve learned to listen, to understand, and to value the human experience in all of its complexity. This empathy…is a gift that will serve you well…”

Greg Lange, chair of the Learning Support Department, introduced the scholarship segment, during which several students received awards from these organizations:

The Foundation for Edmonds Schools

Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary

Washington Kids in Transition

The Kiwanis Club of Edmonds

Foundry 10 Foundation

The words of Principal Piper are a fitting guide for these young adults as well as anyone in the audience:

“Sometimes the things that we want to avoid, like discomfort, hard work, or even just second-period algebra, are the things that we need the most in our life to grow.

“So that’s what I really want to talk to you about today.

“The voices that we hear, and most importantly, the ones we choose to listen to.

“That’s right, graduates, you get to choose the voices you listen to, and I want to encourage you to choose wisely. Because right now, you live in a world that never stops talking. So many voices are coming at you all the time, and not all of them have your best interest in mind.

“Our phones are a constant stream of opinions, comparisons, trends and pressures. A lot of these times, these voices can be pretty toxic. Social media says, be like this, and commercials and ads say, why this or do this to feel better. And half the internet seems to be shouting if you’re not crushing it by 22, you’re way behind.

“That noise, those voices can get overwhelming. And in that sometimes the most important voices, their own values, your inner compass, the people who truly love you, who have your best interest in mind, get drowned out.

“But as the voices that we listen to that shape the lives that we build. Sometimes it’s a trusted adult, a lifelong friend, a teacher who challenged you, or maybe even an old principal bugging you, reminding you that showing up matters.

“You are awesome. And you don’t need to be like anyone else to prove it. You are the only one of you, and you are incredible.

“Go out there, make some noise. More importantly, make meaning, and please, wherever you do, quit hanging in the bathroom. “

You can view the entire ceremony at this link.