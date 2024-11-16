Thanksgiving Senior Lunch at Lake Ballinger Center Nov. 22

The Lake Ballinger Center in Mountlake Terrace is hosting a Thanksgiving lunch for seniors from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.
People who want to attend must sign up in advance by going to the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr. One hundred fifty lunches will be served.
