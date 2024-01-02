Thanks to you, we’ve exceeded our year-end fundraising goal

Dear readers:
As we start a new year, I’m thrilled to announce that — thanks to your generosity — we have exceeded our $50,000 goal for the My Neighborhood News Network year-end fund drive by an estimated $10,000!
The final numbers are still being caculated, but as of Jan. 1, we have raised $61,110 for the My Neighborhood News Network — which includes My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today — a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing local news in South Snohomish County. That includes a $15,000 match from the Institute for Nonprofit News through its NewsMatch campaign.
Your donations will support our coverage of city government, schools, arts and entertainment, health, the environment, public safety, high school sports and other topics that matter to our community.
Of course, we invite new and ongoing donations in 2024 as we continue to build this community-owned nonprofit. You can donate here or you can mail a check to:
My Neighborhood News Network
10016 Edmonds Way, Ste. C-150
Edmonds, WA 98020
Thanks for supporting community-owned journalism.
— Teresa Wippel, President and CEO
