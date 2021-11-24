Thanks to sponsors, new holiday tree to adorn Town Center Plaza in December

While a wireless carrier project at Jack Long Park means the City of Mountlake Terrace has to cancel the lighting of the tree atop the city’s water tower this year, there will be a new tree in town — at Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza.

The city said in a Tuesday announcement that it will be installing a 20-foot artificial tree in the Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza — located next to the new city hall at 23204 58th Ave. W. — in early December.

The tree’s purchase was made possible by a number of local sponsors, who came together to fund a new tree last year with the idea of adding cheer during the pandemic. However, the plaza construction was not yet completed and there was no power available for the new tree at the time.

The “tree” that has crowned the water tower for the past 33 years is actually a frame constructed with over 1,800 LED lights. The tree lighting event has traditionally been held each year on the first Friday in December. Last year’s ceremony was held virtually due to the pandemic.

In future years, the “Tree Lighting Ceremony” may be updated to take advantage of the new Civic Campus venue, the city said.

The Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza is a 14,000 square foot outdoor community gathering space adjacent to the entrance to the new City Hall at the redeveloped Civic Campus. It is named in honor of the longtime former Mayor Jerry Smith, who died in 2018. The plaza has concrete terraces and open areas for seating, an active water feature with lights, several sculptures by two separate artists, landscaping and lighting.

The City of Mountlake Terrace offered thanks the following partners for funding the new tree that will light up the plaza in December: AFCO & Sons (Yuko Abe), David Blau/B Squared Construction, Chicago Title, Steve Cox, First Security Bank, Grand Pere Bakery, Wade Heyer, Steve Hubner, Lake Cushman Company, Landsverk Quality Homes, Mustach & Jackson, Mountlake Terrace Plaza, Sound Structural Solutions and Summit Homes.

Watch for photos of the new tree in early December.