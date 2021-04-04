Thai Family Restaurant now open in MLT

Area residents have a new option for dining out with the recent opening of Thai Family Restaurant on the west end of the 44th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest business complex where Safeway is located.

Orders are taken at a counter and the menu offers 40 different choices including appetizers, salads, soups, noodles, fried rice, curry dishes and entrees. Prices range from approximately $7 – $9 for appetizers and $11 – $15 for meals items, most of which come with a choice of proteins. There is also a selection of two desserts including a black sticky rice pudding and a seasonal mango with sweet sticky rice.

It is a family-owned business run by Zack Jingjit, who attended Mountlake Terrace High School, and wife May Jingjit. The family also owns Thai Thai Kitchen in Seattle, which Zack’s brother Pai operates.

Zack Jingjit said their menu consists of recipes his family has developed for traditional Thai food dishes.

“We are a family restaurant,” he added, “and the food is authentic Thai food from family recipes that we cook fresh” for each order, he said.

This is the new restaurant’s third week in business. Since opening, many people have commented on social media community pages for Mountlake Terrace and Brier that they are excited to have another choice for dining in the area.

Jingjit reported that so far business has been brisk and the customer feedback is “very good,” which has led to many customers coming in based on word-of-mouth. The most popular choices on the menu include Pad Thai noodle dishes, and Thai cashew and crispy basil chicken entrees.

After moving away for a number of years, including spending time in Thailand where he met his wife, Jingjit said he was happy to again be living in Mountlake Terrace where the couple is now raising their two young children.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic health guidelines, the restaurant currently only has a couple of small dine-in tables set up, which are distanced, but plans to offer seating for approximately 50 people when conditions allow for it.

Thai Family Restaurant is located at 21005 44th Ave. W., Ste. 101, and can be reached by phone at 425-582-7305 or online here.

The restaurant doesn’t yet have a sign up on the building’s exterior because the owners are still waiting for the proper city permit to install one, Jingjit said.

— By Nathan Blackwell