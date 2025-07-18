Test your knowledge at Washington Kids Trivia Night Fundraiser July 21

Washington Kids in Transition invites the public to its Trivia Night Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 21 at Brigid’s Bottleshop at 188 Sunset Ave. S.
The free event helps provide essential school supplies to unhoused and low-income students in the Edmonds School District.
Guests should plan to show up by 6:00pm to grab a pint, build their teams (maximum of four players) and enter to win raffle prizes before trivia kicks off at 6:30 pm.
All proceeds from the raffle ticket sales will go toward the bulk purchase of school supplies and backpacks to ensure 700+ students in need will have what the necessary tools for a successful school year.
“Back-to-school season can be stressful for families struggling to make ends meet,” said Executive Director Kim Gorney. “With community support, we can remove barriers and give every student a strong start.”
Bring your friends, test your knowledge, and make a difference.
For more information or to donate, visit http://www.washingtonkidsintransition.org.
