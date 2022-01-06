Terry Lorraine Asher: Dedicated to her family, she was loyal, kind, generous and loving

Terry Lorraine Asher, a longtime resident of Mountlake Terrace, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Friday December 10, 2021. She was 90 years young.

She was preceded in death by husband Charles, daughter Debbie, sister Barbara, and granddaughter Sharon.

She is survived by loving sister Pat (Bud), daughters Sheila (Tom) and Sandy (Bill), many grandchildren, many great grandchildren, a great-great grandchild, nephews, and a niece.

Terry was loyal, kind, generous, supportive, loving and very witty. She was incredibly smart and knew how to make everyone feel welcomed and loved. She was very dedicated to and protective of her family. Those who chose to be in her life and those she chose to have in her life will always be eternally grateful. Terry was an absolute treasure to us all.

In lieu of flowers and donations, family requests donations to the Mountlake Terrance foodbank or a charity of your choice. Per Terry’s wishes, a private celebration will be held at a later date.