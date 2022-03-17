Terrace’s Anyimah, Jones to play in all-state high school basketball games this weekend

A pair of Mountlake Terrace Hawks have been tapped to play in all-state high school basketball games being staged by the WIBCA, the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association.

Terrace senior Jeffery Anyimah has been selected to play in the WIBCA 3A vs. 4A all-state game on Saturday, March 19; Hawk sophomore Zaveon Jones was picked to participate in the organization’s Futures Game to be played on Friday, March 18. Both contests will take place at Curtis High School in Tacoma.

Anyimah was one of just 10 seniors from Washington state picked for the 3A all-state roster; Jones will be one of just 20 underclassmen in the state to suit-up for the Futures Game.

Anyimah, a four-year varsity player in the Terrace boys basketball program, helped lead this year’s Hawk squad to a 20-4 record and a 6th place finish at the 2022 3A Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Tacoma Dome. The senior averaged 17.7 points per game during the state tourney held earlier this month.

Jones was the top individual scorer among all 3A teams at this year’s state tournament with an average of 18 points per game and was named to the 3A tourney’s all-tournament first team.

The WIBCA’s annual All-State Games two-day event will include five games overall. The Future’s Game is set for Friday beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday’s schedule includes the inaugural Unified Game slated to tip-off at 11 a.m. Three games will follow: the 1B vs. 2B all-state game at 12 noon, the 1A vs. 2A all-state game at approximately 2 p.m. and the 3A vs. 4A game at approximately 4 p.m.

Tickets for the WIBCA All-State Games are $5 for adults and $3 for students for Friday’s Futures Game, $10 for adults and $8 for students for Saturday’s slate of four games. All contests will be streamed live on the WIBCA’s Facebook and Twitter web channels.