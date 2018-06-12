Terrace vet tech nominated for national Hero Veterinary Nurse Award

Mountlake Terrace veterinary technician Nicole LaForest has been named a finalist for an American Humane Hero Veterinary Nurse Award, an honor to be determined by online voting that ends on Aug. 2.

LaForest, a Licensed Veterinary Technician at Mayo Veterinary Services and President-elect of the Washington State Association of Veterinary Technicians, was selected from more than 200 nominations across the country to become one of five finalists for the Veterinary Nurse Award, sponsored by Zoetis Petcare.

LaForest has been involved in veterinary medicine for seven years. In addition to her work with Mayo Veterinary Services, LaForest teaches surgical skills, regenerative medicine and patient advocacy to veterinary technicians, assistants and students.

Earlier this year, LaForest stepped beyond her veterinarian training to assist in the care and rescue of others in a highway accident. While driving home from work, LaForest was involved in a four-vehicle crash and suffered various facial injuries. Despite her bloodied appearance, LaForest rushed to check on others in the crash and pulled three children from the vehicle they were in to safety.

Joining LaForest as an American Humane Hero Veterinary Nurse Award finalists are Tammy Boland of Oceanport, NJ; Jessica Garcia of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Nicole Burke of Albertville, MN; and Lynette Krystene Karpen of West Allis, WI.

The award winner will be flown to Los Angeles in late September to be honored as part of the eighth annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards show to be broadcast on the Hallmark Channel this fall.

“Veterinarians and veterinary nurses are heroes to our animals and to us,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane. “These dedicated professionals work behind the scenes and without fanfare to keep these family members happy and healthy. We and the nation thank the, one and all.”

“Our finalists are outstanding examples of the veterinary community,” added J. Michael McFarland, Executive Director of Zoetis Petcare marketing.

To read more about the veterinarians and veterinary nurses nominated for American Humane Hero awards, and to vote for those who should be selected for the honors, click http://herovetawards.org.

–By Doug Petrowski