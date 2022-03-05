Terrace teen facing charges after driving car through Edmonds cemetery

A 17-year-old Mountlake Terrace boy is facing criminal charges associated with a March 3 incident in which he allegedly drove through Edmonds’ Restlawn Memorial cemetery, damaging the grounds and grave markers.

Edmonds Acting Assistant Police Chief Shane Hawley said that police were called to the scene at 6:23 a.m. Thursday, March 3 after receiving reports of a car “doing doughnuts in the cemetery,” located at 23800 104th Ave. W., near Hickman Park in southwest Edmonds.

An officer found a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle “covered in dirt and grass” in the parking lot of nearby Faith Community Church, Hawley said. There were four juveniles in car, including the 17-year-old driver, who was released to the custody of his parent, he added.

Police are waiting on a damage estimate and other details before referring charges to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office, Hawley said.