Terrace Talk: Come and chat economic development on Dec. 13

This quarter’s Terrace Talk, an informal meeting with city leaders, will focus on economic development and the future of Town Center.

Terrace Talk is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at City Hall and via Zoom, according to a news release. This session will be hosted by City Manager Jeff Niten.

“We know growth is coming,” Niten said. “It is up to us to make sure it is smart and considered, supported by strong public transit and updated infrastructure, with a variety of housing options.”

He will talk about long-term strategies toward those City Council goals.

Everyone is welcome to ask questions and share feedback. Questions aren’t limited to the central topic.

To better serve the community, and suit the modern times, the “Coffee with the City” program was transformed into Terrace Talk earlier this year.

TERRACE TALK

6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13

City Hall and Zoom

More info: www.cityofmlt.com/terracetalk