Terrace Station Building 1 pre-leased to fitness operator and child care facility

The commercial space in Building 1 of the Terrace Station project has been pre-leased to a fitness operator and a child care facility, according to Rainier Pacific Properties, a partner on the project.

That.news appeared earlier this week in NextMLT.com, which said that the names of the companies have not been publicly released.

Terrace Station is the private development project located on the former Edmonds School district property south of 236th Street Southwest, east of I-5 and north of the Gateway Place development. It located south of the planned Mountlake Terrace Light Rail station.

The project includes a new street, Gateway Boulevard, which will extend the existing Gateway Place from 244th Street Southwest fully to 236th Street Southwest. The first of three mixed-use buildings on the project is currently under construction and scheduled to be completed in September 2020.

Read more about Terrace Station here.