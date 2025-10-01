Terrace Royale: A night of family fun at Mountlake Terrace High School Oct. 13

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Mountlake Terrace High School will host Terrace Royale, a free community event, on Monday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 21801 44th Ave. W.
Terrace Royale is designed as a celebration of the talents of students and staff. Families and community members can stroll through a student art show, enjoy musical performances, and watch robotics demonstrations showcasing innovation and teamwork. For those who love hands-on fun, there will be carnival games and free face painting.
