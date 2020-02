Rachel Schofield, a Terrace Park Elementary School kindergarten teacher, was selected as January’s Rotary Club of Alderwood Terrace’s Educator of the Month.

Schofield has been a teacher at the school for three years.

“She is a wonderful model to children and adults of a life-long learner,” Principal Mary Freitas said, adding that Schofield “loves working with students and continually makes decisions with their best interests in mind.”