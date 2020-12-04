Terrace Park office manager November’s Rotary Educator of Month

Angie Karlberg, office manager with Terrace Park Elementary, is the November Rotary Club of Alderwood-Terrace Educator of the Month.

Angie “uses effective problem solving skills to handle a variety of tasks and school situations efficiently and with a student-centered focus,” said Principal Brett Hagen. “This has been especially true during our current remote learning structure by connecting with families on the phone, video conferencing with staff, and authoring the weekly school newsletter.”

The Rotary, which this year extended its Educator of the Month award nominations to all district schools, honored Karlberg during a remote presentation on Nov. 13.