Terrace Park Elementary to host Earth Day cleanup April 23

The Terrace Park Elementary School PTA is holding a cleanup event, in honor of Earth Day, at the school on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities will include picking up trash, weeding and spreading bark mulch.

“The Terrace Park campus needs our help,” organizers note. “There is much to do, and the more hands, the merrier.”

Participants are encouraged to bring gloves and gardening hand tools such as trowels, rakes, implements for pulling weeds, shovels and wheelbarrows. Organizers will provide snacks and drinks at the event along with work gloves for those who need them.

Terrace Park Elementary School is located at 5409 228th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace. Earth Day is observed annually on April 22.