Terrace Park Elementary teacher Tim Holland has been named January’s Rotary Club of Alderwood-Terrace Educator of the Month.

As a learning support teacher, Holland works closely with students who have special needs, creating a safe space for those who often feel unsure of themselves.

His students “respect him and work hard for him,” Principal Mary Freitas said. “Mr. Holland truly loves working with students and continually makes decisions with their best interests in mind.”