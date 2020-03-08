Terrace Park Elementary student heading to National Geographic 2020 Washington State GeoBee

Terrace Park Elementary student Adam Esayas has qualified to represent his school at the 32nd Washington State GeoBee on March 27.

The Washington state champion will advance to the National Geographic GeoBee Championship May 17-21, at the National Geographic Society headquarters in Washington, DC.

The national champion will receive a $25,000 college scholarship, $1,000 in cash, a lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society and a trip to the Galápagos Islands.

Second- and third-place winners receive a $10,000 and $5,000 college scholarship, respectively, and a $1,000 cash prize.