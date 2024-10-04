Terrace Park Elementary music teacher awarded $10,000 grant

Terrace Park Elementary music teacher Mollie Ziegler has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Women’s University Club Foundation.
According to the Edmonds School District, the grant has transformed Ziegler’s classroom into a jazz-club-inspired music space with new keyboards, guitars and modern instruments. These resources offer students exciting opportunities to explore music while fostering skills in performance, collaboration and creativity, the district said.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.