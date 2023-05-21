Terrace Park Elementary hosting STEM Festival May 31

Terrace Park Elementary is holding a STEM Festival from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 at the school, located at 5409 228th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace.
The event will feature student and class projects, STEM activities and game, a silent auction and concessions.
