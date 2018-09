Terrace Park Elementary School is gearing up for its annual winter bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 10, and vendors are welcome to register now.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with setup from 8:30-9:30 a.m. A pancake breakfast is also available from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

For more information or to sign up as a vendor, click here for the registration form.