Terrace Park Beautification Day work party set for Aug. 11

Mountlake Terrace community members are invited to help get Terrace Park Elementary in tip-top shape before the school year begins.

A community group is organizing a beautification work day at the school on Saturday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is a drop-in event, so volunteers can come for as long or as little time within that window as they are able.

Projects include working on landscaping and cleaning up the outside of the school. Bring hand gardening tools if you have them, and mark them so you know they are yours if someone else borrows them.

Please sign up for items to bring here:

www.SignUpGenius.com/go/60B0449ACAB22ABFB6-terrace.

For more information, click here to visit the Facebook event.