Terrace Idol competition begins Feb. 22 at MTHS

Twenty-two talented high school vocalists will take to the Mountlake Terrace High School theater stage for this year’s Terrace Idol, a three-round singing competition that begins on Friday, Feb. 22.
The vocalists, all from Mountlake Terrace High School except for one from Shorecrest High School, will be evaluated by guest judges who will whittle down the competitors until just one remains and is crowned Terrace Idol 2019 on March 2.
Terrace Idol is a fundraiser for the MTHS Class of 2019; proceeds from the event will go to helping stage the class’ formal prom this spring. Tickets are $8, $5 for students with a valid ASB card, and will be available at the door
Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801-44th Ave. W.
Terrace Idol 2019
Round 1 – Friday, Feb. 22; 7 p.m.
Round 2 – Wednesday, Feb. 27; 7 p.m.
Round 3 – Saturday, Mar. 2; 7 p.m.
Terrace Idol 2019 competitors (and Round 1 songs)
Lexi Fletcher – Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen
Ashlee Patrick – Count of Me by Bruno Mars
Zarion Ward – Stay by Rihanna
Sky Baker-Ford – Toxic by Melanie Martinez
Michael Malysh – Autumn Leaves by Nat King Cole
Rhiannon Aguilar – Blue Lips by Regina Spektor
Hailey Moulton – Legends by Kelsea Ballerini
Kaylee Gohl – I’ll Follow You Into the Dark by Death Cab for Cutie
Branden Smith (Shorecrest) – Blessed by Daniel Cesar
Vanessa Estrada – Make You Feel My Love by Adele
Trinity Alber – Human by Christina Perri
Dani Bilyeu – Sorry by Halsey
Bruno Porras – Almost Like Being in Love by Nat King Cole
Ella Seaves – (an original song)
Alberto Paredes – LOVE by Michael Buble
Anabelle Sumera-Decoret – Good For You from Dear Evan Hansen
Semira Beraki – Location by Khalid
Daisy Ramirez – Mad World by Gary Jules
Jacob Knight – Rainbow Connection by The Muppets
Mat Marchand – God by Paramore
Lilia Sanders – Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen
Sophie Stelmack – Stitches by Shawn Mendes
— By Doug Petrowski