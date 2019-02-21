Terrace Idol competition begins Feb. 22 at MTHS

Twenty-two talented high school vocalists will take to the Mountlake Terrace High School theater stage for this year’s Terrace Idol, a three-round singing competition that begins on Friday, Feb. 22.

The vocalists, all from Mountlake Terrace High School except for one from Shorecrest High School, will be evaluated by guest judges who will whittle down the competitors until just one remains and is crowned Terrace Idol 2019 on March 2.

Terrace Idol is a fundraiser for the MTHS Class of 2019; proceeds from the event will go to helping stage the class’ formal prom this spring. Tickets are $8, $5 for students with a valid ASB card, and will be available at the door

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801-44th Ave. W.

Terrace Idol 2019

Round 1 – Friday, Feb. 22; 7 p.m.

Round 2 – Wednesday, Feb. 27; 7 p.m.

Round 3 – Saturday, Mar. 2; 7 p.m.

Terrace Idol 2019 competitors (and Round 1 songs)

Lexi Fletcher – Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen

Ashlee Patrick – Count of Me by Bruno Mars

Zarion Ward – Stay by Rihanna

Sky Baker-Ford – Toxic by Melanie Martinez

Michael Malysh – Autumn Leaves by Nat King Cole

Rhiannon Aguilar – Blue Lips by Regina Spektor

Hailey Moulton – Legends by Kelsea Ballerini

Kaylee Gohl – I’ll Follow You Into the Dark by Death Cab for Cutie

Branden Smith (Shorecrest) – Blessed by Daniel Cesar

Vanessa Estrada – Make You Feel My Love by Adele

Trinity Alber – Human by Christina Perri

Dani Bilyeu – Sorry by Halsey

Bruno Porras – Almost Like Being in Love by Nat King Cole

Ella Seaves – (an original song)

Alberto Paredes – LOVE by Michael Buble

Anabelle Sumera-Decoret – Good For You from Dear Evan Hansen

Semira Beraki – Location by Khalid

Daisy Ramirez – Mad World by Gary Jules

Jacob Knight – Rainbow Connection by The Muppets

Mat Marchand – God by Paramore

Lilia Sanders – Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen

Sophie Stelmack – Stitches by Shawn Mendes

— By Doug Petrowski