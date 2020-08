Parents of the Mountlake Terrace High School Class of 2021 is selling Terrace face masks.

Purchase your masks at the pop-up canopy tent, at the corner of 227th Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace, from noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16 or Saturday, Aug. 22.

Cost is $7 for one mask, $6 for five or more, and $5 for 25-plus.

For groups or pre-orders, email gsgonsalves@gmail.com.