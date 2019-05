Terrace Brier Soccer Club is conducting its 24th annual free spring clinic from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at Edmonds District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.

All those who participate in the clinic have a chance to win free registration for fall season.

The clinic is open to those in Pre-K to 4th grade (born between 2010 – 2015). No Experience is necessary.

Dress for rain or shine and bring soccer/gym shoes, water bottle, shorts and shin guards.

Register here for the free clinic.