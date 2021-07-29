Terrace Brier SC free youth soccer clinic set for Aug. 3

The Terrace Brier Soccer Club is hosting its 25th annual free soccer clinic Aug. 3 in Mountlake Terrace at Evergreen Playfields 4 and 5. Tuesday’s event runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and is open to all kids born between 2012-2016, regardless of their experience level.

Participants will be separated into age-appropriate groups and organizers recommend dressing for “rain or shine.” Participants are advised to bring soccer or gym shoes, a water bottle, shorts and shin guards.

Attendance does not register a player for the fall season and participants are asked to arrive 10-15 minutes early to allow time for check-in and age group placement.

The soccer clinic is being held in partnership with Seattle’s BVB International Academy.

Registration and more information can be viewed at terrace-brier.org