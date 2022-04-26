Terrace Brier SC free micro soccer clinic for kids Sunday, May 1

The Terrace Brier Soccer Club is hosting its 26th annual free introductory soccer clinic Sunday, May 1 at Evergreen Playfields 4 and 5 in Mountlake Terrace. The event runs from 1-2 p.m. and is open to all kids born between 2013-2017, regardless of their experience level.

Youths will be separated into age-appropriate groups and organizers recommend dressing for “rain or shine.” Participants are advised to bring soccer or gym shoes, a water bottle, shorts, shin guards and a soccer ball. The hour-long micro clinic will include games and drills.

Attendance does not register a player for the fall season. Participants are asked to arrive 10-15 minutes early to allow time for check-in and age group placement.

Organizers noted, “We’ve been offering this free clinic for the past 25 years as an opportunity for kids to have a fun and supportive first experience with soccer.” In addition, older players from the club are welcome to join as volunteers and role models. “The micro players love seeing the older players in their uniforms and it helps our facilitators manage transitions and give additional one-on-one help.”

At the end of the clinic, the club will hold a raffle for three Terrace Brier SC soccer balls and three free registrations for the 2022 fall season. Registration for the upcoming fall season also opens on May 1.

Sunday’s clinic is being held in partnership with Seattle’s BVB International Academy, which will have coaching staff on hand.

Registration and more information about the local soccer club can be viewed here.

The Evergreen Playfield Complex is located at 22205 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace, adjacent to Terrace Park Elementary School and the Recreation Pavilion.