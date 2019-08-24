Terrace Brier Lions honor late MLTPD Capt. Stan Krahn with scholarship donations

1 of 2

The Terrace Brier Lions Club and the family of late Mountlake Terrace Police Capt. Stan Krahn have donated a $1,000 scholarship to the Mountlake Terrace Police Explorer Scouts in Krahn’s memory. The money will be used to help pay for Explorer Scout uniforms and equipment.

Along with the scholarship, the Lions Club presented a plaque to the MLT Police Department in Krahn’s honor. The plaque was designed and donated by Glenda DeCarlo, owner of C & M Trophy in Mountlake Terrace. Lions Club President Bev Gunn presented the plaque to MLT Police Officer Tim Krahn, Stan Krahn’s son .

The Krahn family and the Lions were also able to offer a $1,000 scholarship to a 2019 Mountlake Terrace High school graduating senior.

From left to right : Lion Bev Gunn, lion Marlynn McLaughlin, Lion Beverly Peterson, Off. Tim Krahn, Lion Ann Ellin and members of the Police Explorer Scouts.