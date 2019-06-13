Terrace alum Maxfield gets start as Everett Merchants beat Aquasox in exhibition

1 of 3

Mountlake Terrace’s Jared Maxfield took another step Wednesday in his post-high school baseball career by being named the starting pitcher for the semi-pro Everett Merchants in an exhibition game against the Everett Aquasox.

Maxfield started for the Merchants in their annual Everett Cup matchup against the Aquasox at Funco Field on Wednesday, a game won by the Merchants 2-0. Maxfield pitched the first three innings for the Merchants, gave up two hits, struck out five and yielded no walks in the outing.

After using his first two years of college eligibility to play for the Bellevue College Bulldogs, Maxfield will spend June and July on the 25-man roster of the Merchants. Wednesday’s appearance was Maxfield’s fourth for the team this season; the right-hander came into the contest sporting a 1-0 record, 12 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.74.

The Merchants are part of the six-team Pacific International League that plays a 24-game league schedule with most home games at Funco Field at Everett Memorial Stadium. They play away games in Western Washington and British Columbia, and participate in a couple of tournaments in British Columbia.

Following his summer playing baseball for the Merchants, Maxfield is off to Fort Wayne, Indiana, to further his education and play ball for the Indiana Tech Warriors.

Exhibition baseball: Everett Merchants vs. Everett Aquasox, June 12

Merchants 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 x — 2

Aquasox 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 x — 0

(game ended after eight innings, mutual decision by team managers)

Winning pitcher: Charlie Wright (Everett Merchants)

Losing pitcher: Garrett Westberg (Everett Aquasox)

–By Doug Petrowski