Tentative agreement reached between heath care workers and Swedish — union membership votes this weekend

After almost eight months without a contract, a three-day strike, and hundreds of hours of labor negotiations, SEIU Healthcare 1199NW and Swedish have reached agreement on a tentative contract. The union membership is voting this weekend, and the union is recommending ratification.

“We are excited to announce that we have reached tentative agreements on collective bargaining agreements with SEIU 1199NW,” said Swedish spokesperson Tiffany Moss. “Over the next few days, SEIU 1199NW will be voting on these agreements. We will not be releasing details during the ratification period.”

Union bargaining team representative Michael Scott said in a video message on the union’s Facebook page that the “groundbreaking” agreement includes “major commitments” by management to “social justice, staffing, safety and worker retention.” He also added these were obtained as a result of “our strength and unity in bargaining and our three-day strike.”

“We are proud to recommend this agreement for ratification,” Scott said.