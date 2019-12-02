Ten Hawks receive All-Conference NW League football honors

Ten Mountlake Terrace Hawks have received All-Conference football honors as the Northwest League has announced their 2019 2A postseason awards.

Senior Noah Thompson led Terrace with four first team selections; other Hawks to receive All-Conference nods were seniors Dylan Breuer, Brett Burrows, Dylan John, Seydou Traore; juniors Ethan Dunne, Jai Nath and Jordan Sims; and sophomores Matthew Genese and Rocco Traore.

The 2A Northwest League is divided into two divisions for football, the Lake Division (of which Mountlake Terrace is a member of) and the Sky Division. All the postseason Northwest League honors were announced on Sunday following the elimination of league member Lynden from the WIAA 2A State Football Tournament on November 30.

Northwest League 2A Football 2019 All-Conference honors (Mountlake Terrace)

First Team, Sky Division

Noah Thompson, senior offensive lineman

Noah Thompson, senior defensive lineman

Noah Thompson, senior kicker

Noah Thompson, senior punter

Jordan Sims, junior running back

Jai Nath, junior linebacker

Rocco Traore, sophomore defensive back

Honorable Mention, Sky Division

Brett Burrows, senior offensive lineman

Dylan John, senior defensive lineman

Dylan Breuer, senior linebacker

Seydou Traore, senior defensive back

Ethan Dunne, junior tight end

Matthew Genese, sophomore defensive back

— By Doug Petrowski