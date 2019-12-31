Temporary signage placed to guide around fencing at MLT Police Department entrance

In response to previously reported complaints about fencing blocking the Mountlake Terrace Police Department’s main entrance, temporary signage has been placed to help visitors navigate around it.

Last week, contractors working on the city’s Civic Campus project installed fencing that extends the length of the parking lot toward the Mountlake Terrace Library.

According to the City of Mountlake Terrace Facebook page, temporary signage has been placed at the end of the sidewalk leading to the police station. Additionally, the fencing was moved six feet to ensure that station access was ADA compliant.