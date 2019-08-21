Temporary lane markings near Larch Way and Poplar Way intersection fixed, county says

Temporary lane markings for a road construction project near Larch Way and Poplar Way have been corrected after causing confusion for drivers.

The issue involved changes to regular and turning lanes that caused issues for residents who drive in the area.

Snohomish County Public Works Department spokesperson Matt Phelps said county staff was alerted to the situation Monday evening following the completion of repaving by the contractor. The temporary lane markings were corrected Tuesday in preparation for the project’s final striping work, he added.

“We appreciate residents’ patience and alerting us to the issue quickly,” Phelps said.