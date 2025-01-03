Teen Talk: Some healthy ways to address teen stress

Life is full of highs and lows. Walk through a high school and ask not if, but what, students are stressed out about, and they will undoubtedly give you a long list. It will sound something like this:

Struggling to keep up with homework.

– Grades. Grades. Will I ever get into college? And, if I do, can I even afford to pay for it?

– Why wasn’t I invited to the fun party this weekend?

– Making a sports team and feeling like a reject if I didn’t. And if I did make the team, I still feel the pressure to play well in games. I don’t want to disappoint my coach or team.

– Whether or not I’m wearing a good outfit.

– I am so tired. Not getting enough sleep and starting to rely on energy drinks.

People who suggest that high school is “the best time in your life” clearly have foggy memories of the past. It’s not that there aren’t fun moments, because there are. But the constant stress is no joke. Most of us feel stressed out regularly and we know that we need to manage it, we just don’t know how.

More so than our parents and grandparents, our generation is more aware of how mental health and physical health are connected. We are so aware of stress and are constantly formulating ways to relieve it, yet stress is an everyday issue for many of us, which seems ironic. The Washington State Healthy Youth Survey, which collected data from 7,103 students in 10th grade, found that in 2023, “30% of 10th graders in our state felt so sad or hopeless for two weeks or more that they stopped doing their usual activities.”

Malia Hebert, a senior at Edmonds-Woodway High School, noticed teens’ prevalent need for support systems to deal with stress. Herbert and EWHS student Lynn Pham co-founded the Self-Care Club in September 2023, “the first-ever self-care and self-help organization at Edmonds-Woodway High School,” Herbert said. She is the president of this student-led club, with Pham serving as vice president. When asked why she initially wanted to be part of such a club, Herbert responded, “I wanted to create a space that is inclusive…and emphasizes the importance of mental health.” Attendance at club meetings has been increasing and they welcome all newcomers. The club’s goal: “To give students a safe space to practice self-care and enjoy activities that are often forgotten in daily life.” Typical activities for the club include visualization with vision boards, journaling and meditation.

While everyone feels stress, people deal with it in many ways. Below is a list of some healthy ways to respond to stress.

– Practice gratitude. Sometimes it’s something as simple as being happy that you woke up on time.

– Try relaxation techniques like deep breathing.

– Get exercise. It’s a mood booster and stress reducer. You don’t have to be super athletic. For example, walking your dog absolutely counts. Plus, if you manage to get in a few pets, it will boost your mood even more.

– Put your constant companion — your phone — down. Even if that’s just for a few hours.

– Put things into perspective. Is this going to matter to me in five years? If not, do your best to let it go.

Teens in South Snohomish County can access free or reduced-cost mental health services at a number of nonprofits, including but not exclusive to:

The ACCESS Project provides programs and support for youth mental health.

Well Being Youth & Family Resource Center, which offers a number of programs including after-school music, art and reading enrichment programs for students with a focus on the Latino community.

Heart Art Healing provides free teen art therapy journaling classes every month at the Verdant Wellness Center located Lynnwood.

Washington Kids in Transition supports students and families, providing a variety of afterschool programs and support for students.

Verdant Health Commission hosts free classes like teen cooking and drum circle.

The Project Girl Mentoring Program provides mentorship, counseling and after-school and summer programs for girls of color.

Please don’t dismiss teen stress. It’s real.

Shout out to high school seniors Malia Hebert and Lynn Pham for recognizing the need for a peer support system in their school. These two high schoolers are great examples of youth seeing an issue in their community and doing what they can to help.

— By Amelie LaPorte-Manahan

Amelie LaPorte-Manahan is grateful to live in Edmonds. She is a sophomore at Seattle Prep High School where she is a part of the journalism club and Black Student Union. Amelie also plays varsity basketball and softball.