Teen Talk: Local nonprofit prioritizes youth volunteers

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Girls on the Run International is a nonprofit that has helped over 2 million girls across North America by creatively integrating running with social and emotional development. Battling longstanding gender stereotypes, societal obstacles and cultural challenges alone can be hard. Girls on the Run (GOTR) aims to support young girls — in grades 3-8 — in their development of key life skills. The program helps participants to understand their immense potential and gives them the ability to rise above the gender expectations of our world.

Locally GOTR Snohomish County was established in 2015. The office is located in Mountlake Terrace and operates at more than 45 different locations across Snohomish County. In addition to becoming more active, participants learn many new skills such as resolving conflict, helping others, managing emotions and making intentional decisions. The girls get the opportunity to put their new skills to the test by completing a Community Impact Project, which is a team 5K at the end of the season.

“Engaging youth as partners in our work is essential to building a stronger, more connected community,” said Megan Wolfe, executive director of GOTR Snohomish County. The local GOTR program is supported by over 200 volunteers annually. Teens can volunteer as coaches or a member of the Youth Advisory Board, among other opportunities.

Volunteer coaches serve as role models and organize practices that mesh physical activity with life skill development for each age group. Role models are important and have a huge impact on children and the adults they later become. Teens age 16-18 who are interested in helping can apply to become junior coaches. These teens volunteer one to two times a week for eight weeks.

In addition to coaching, GOTR Snohomish County is now accepting applicants for its Youth Advisory Board. Applications are open now through Jan. 23, 2026. The board offers ideas and perspectives from youth to guide the nonprofit’s work. The board is for local youth ages 15-20 who want to make a real change within their community. To learn more about the Youth Advisory Board and to submit an application, visit www.GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org. If you have any questions about the application or the Youth Advisory Board, email audrey.johnson@girlsontherun.org.

Two local high school students, Brenna Bardsley and Akshaya Alluri, are on the Youth Advisory Board. They are using their talent to improve our community.

Alluri, who attends Northshore Learning Options online school, hopes her work on the board “creates a community where young girls feel confident in themselves.” She first joined the program in third grade and had such a great experience that she returned in fourth and fifth grade. Last year Alluri decided to be a coach, a new role for her, but one she gained a lot from. She has been a part of many big events for the program, such as the annual 5K and the annual fundraiser banquet. Like many girls who have been a part of the program, Alluri believes she learned a lot during her time spent with GOTR. Not only did she make new friends, but she also had the opportunity to give back to a community and to a program that had supported her. Through her work with GOTR, she discovered her passion in creating short-form video content.

Overall, Alluri has had an amazing experience with the program and encourages others to join.

Bardsley, who attends Meadowdale High School, is another member of the Youth Advisory Board. Bardsley initially enjoyed cross country and track, and because of this she wanted to be more involved with the running community. This is how she first got involved with GOTR.

After reading the book Good for a Girl, by Lauren Fleshman, Bardsley became aware of the startling number of teenage girls that drop out of sports. One study cited by Girl Up showed that 64% of girls will quit sports by ages 16-17. This is a disheartening statistic. For Bardsley, she felt that volunteering with the program meant she was able to “help sports be a positive experience for young girls.”

She has helped in many different ways, from sneaker drives for low-income families to the annual “fun zone,” where GOTR sets up fun activities such as face painting and photo booths. The best part, according to Bardsley, was “seeing so many young girls be excited about running and continuing their passion for running as well as skills like teamwork and positive self-talk.”

A key element of being a part of GOTR is getting to know your peers. Communication builds community, and that is something the nonprofit emphasizes through its activities for the girls. “It is important for teenagers to connect with younger generations to witness how a community can bring all ages together,” Bardsley said. Building community starts within the program, and this was a memorable part for her. “We had lots of fun getting together in the evenings and discussing how to improve our chapter and make GOTR special,” she stated.

Girls on the Run continues to shape confident, connected and empowered young women. With the help of dedicated volunteers like Alluri and Bardsley, GOTR Snohomish County is forming young leaders who are confident in themselves. GOTR is not just building runners, it is building a community where girls are seen, supported and empowered to grow.

Amelie LaPorte-Manahan is grateful to live in Edmonds. She is a junior at Seattle Prep High School where she is a part of the journalism club and Black Student Union. Amelie has also played varsity basketball and is currently playing on the varsity flag football and softball teams.