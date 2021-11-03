Teachers of Color Foundation accepting applications for teaching scholarships

The Teachers of Color Foundation is now accepting applications for certificated teaching scholarships. The application period is open now and ends Nov. 30, 2021.
The foundation’s goal is to bring a culture of diversity to the Edmonds School District teaching faculty by recruiting, educating and retaining teachers to meet the needs of the district’s student population. The program is open to those who have worked for the Edmonds School District for at least one year, who self-identify as a person of color and can demonstrate financial need.
Teachers of Color scholarship benefits include:
- Full scholarship
- Support services and mentoring
- Race and equity training
- Emergency funding access
- Professional development
- Student teaching stipends
Visit the website for more information on requirements for applying: teachersofcolorfoundation.org/application-guide
The application is available online at teachersofcolorfoundation.org/application
Questions about the online application can be emailed to InfoTOCfoundation@gmail.com
