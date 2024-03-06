Teacher, fly fisher to speak at Olympic Fly Fishers March 12 meeting

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds welcomes to its Tuesday, March 12 meeting Judy Ronning-Larson, a writer, filmmaker, National Board certified teacher and fly fisher. She will present on “Feral Fisherman — How I took a summer to meet some fish” about her pursuit of the Western States Trout Challenge while making a whole bunch of new fishing buddies.

The meeting will be from 6-8:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace. All are welcome.

You can read more about the speaker at www.teacherbytheriver.com. Learn about the Olympic Fly Fishers at www.olympicflyfishers.com.