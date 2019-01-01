Taste, savor at Art of Food and Wine event Feb. 1

Don’t let the post-holiday blahs get you down. Enjoy an evening out with friends Friday, Feb. 1 at the Art of Food and Wine in Lynnwood.

Taste regional wines and savor gourmet food. You can listen to live music and experience interactive art demonstrations, too.

This new community event at the Lynnwood Convention Center will raise funds for murals and other public art projects in Lynnwood. Open to those 21 and over; IDs will be required for entrance.

Options include:

Foodies Only – $15 until Jan. 26, 2019/$20 starting Jan. 27.

For those who only want to eat — choose from a multitude of gourmet food options.

o Entry to the event

o 4 “plates” of your choice from gourmet food stations

o Additional food tastings can be purchased at the event

Wine Lovers Only – $25 until Jan. 26, 2019/$30 starting Jan. 27.

For those who only want to drink — sip and savor to your heart’s content from some of the regions most beloved wineries.

o Entry to the event

o 10 one-ounce pours of wine from local wineries

o Additional wine tastings will be available for purchase at the event

The Full Deal – $40 until Jan. 26, 2019/$50 starting Jan. 27.

Get the full experience of gourmet food paired with exquisite local wines.

o Entry to the event

o 4 “plates” (read: substantial tastes) of gourmet food

o 10 one-ounce pours of wine from local wineries

Additional food and wine tastings available for purchase at the event.