Taste Edmonds featured bands: Motley 2 and Eden

This year’s Taste Edmonds — set to open Friday, Aug. 19 — brings back such crowd favorites as The Beatniks, One Love Bridge, The Davanos and Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis. But Taste organizers say they also excited to introduce some fresh bands to the lineup, including some newly formed groups that are already making a big splash in the Pacific Northwest:

Here are two more of the six bands we’ll be featuring prior to opening day:

Motley 2

Based in Los Angeles, Motley 2 is the premiere, internationally touring tribute to Motley Crue that captures the entire look, feel and sound that hard core Crue fans know and love. They have toured extensively across the nation and abroad, and have performed at casinos, bars, clubs, festivals, state fairs, concerts in the parks, and corporate events.

Eden

Eden is a newly established blues/rock/pop band in the Pacific Northwest.

This group consists of the members of the band Shaggy Sweet; Aaron, Jason, and Ethan — joined by the talented lead vocals of Savanna Woods, recent top 20 artist on NBC’s The Voice.

And a reminder of the details:

Taste Edmonds 2022

Aug. 19-21

Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St., Edmonds

www.TasteEdmonds.com

All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities

Vendors • Food Trucks • Cornhole Tournament

WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.

WHEN:

Friday, Aug. 19: Noon-9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20: Noon-9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21: Noon-8 p.m.

WHERE:

Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St., Edmonds

ALL AGES

With COVID vaccinations now approved for all children organizers feel it is safe to open the event to all-ages again in 2022. The entire space will be open to all ages, including the beer and wine garden. IDs will be checked with each alcoholic beverage purchase.

TICKETS

To cover the cost of producing the event, including paying live bands & performers and activities for kids, the event is ticketed for ages 5-plus

Purchase tickets here

For a complete listing of musical acts, kids activities, food offerings and more, see our earlier story here.