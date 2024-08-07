Taste Edmonds 2024: What you need to know

Aug. 9-11
Featuring live music, food, beer and wine, family activities, makers market, cornhole tournament
What has become the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s largest annual fundraising event of the year started in 1982 as a one-day event with five food tents. This decades-long friendly affair is more of a taste of the town than it is a food event, although great food is always in attendance.
And, while Taste Edmonds is a community celebration at its core, its proceeds also support the production of beloved city events, including An Edmonds Kind of 4th, the Edmonds Classic Car & Motorcycle Show, Halloween Trick-or-Treating, the Tree Lighting Ceremony, and more, allowing them to remain free of charge.
The annual three-day event pulls together the best that Edmonds and the surrounding communities have to offer in music, makers, food and fun to throw the celebration of the summer. As the Edmonds Chamber says: Think of Taste as a long weekend block party with a cause.
Learn more about each part of Taste Edmonds, and check out the event map and schedule below.
When:
Friday, Aug. 9: 2-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10: Noon-10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 11: Noon-8 p.m.
Where:
Civic Center Playfield, 310 6th Ave. N.
All ages
Except for the beer garden, which will be open to attendees over 21, the entire event will be open to all ages. Well over half of the event space will be dedicated to family friendly activities and there will be food and fun for all, the chamber said. See the full schedule of all-ages activities at www.tasteedmonds.com.
Tickets
To purchase tickets, the chamber requests that you only purchase from Bold Type Tickets here.
To cover the cost of producing the event, including paying live bands and performers and activities for kids, the event is ticketed for ages 5-plus.
Pre-sale online ticket prices are as follows (online ticket sales close at 5 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 8. Prices below do not include online processing fees)
· 1-day pass for ages 5-20 = $10 + ticketing fees
· 1-day pass for ages 21-plus = $25 + ticketing fees
· Weekend (three-day) pass for ages 5-20 = $20 + ticketing fees
· Weekend (three-day) pass for ages 21-plus = $50 + ticketing fees
If you purchased your ticket online, make sure you have your barcode ready when you enter the event, either printed out or a screenshot on your phone.
Day-of sales at the gate (box office is open during event hours)
· 1-day pass for ages 5-20 = $10
· 1-day pass for ages 21-plus = $32
· Weekend (three-day) pass for ages 5-20 = $20
· Weekend (three-day) pass for ages 21-plus = $60
A separate ticket is not required for entry into the beer and wine garden, to view the music stage or enjoy the all-ages activities.
*Tickets are available to purchase online before the event (on sale until Aug. 8 at 5 p.m.) or at the entrance during the event. The Edmonds Chamber does not have a box office for purchasing tickets in-person before the event.
Music lineup:
Friday, Aug. 9
2 p.m. Event opens
2:30 p.m. Tim Turner Band
4:15 p.m. Cloud Cover
6 p.m. Queen Mother
8 p.m. Hell’s Belles
Saturday, Aug. 10
Noon Event opens
12:15 p.m. School of Rock Lynnwood
1 p.m. Magic Key: Unlocking the Joy of Ukulele (Plaza)
1:30 p.m. Pure Halcyon
2:30 p.m. Magic Key: Unlocking the Joy of Ukulele (Plaza)
3 p.m. Nikki & The Fast Times
4:30 p.m. Miss Sydney & The Downtown Saints
6 p.m. Prom Date Mixtape
8 p.m. The Little Lies
Sunday, Aug. 11
Noon Event opens
12:30 p.m. false Sense of Security
2:30 p.m. 90’s Rewind
4:15 p.m. Laurel Canyon Legacy
6 p.m. Nite Wave
We’re also excited to share that Rachel Gardner from Musicology Edmonds will be spinning vinyl records in between sets as our resident DJ!
Food
Featured chefs
Shubert Ho / Fire & The Feast
Ethan Stowell / The Victor Tavern
José Garzón / Garzón Latinx Street Food & Bad Chancla
Food trucks
Pure Smoke NW
Alaska Weathervane Scallops
Kathmandu Momocha
Langostino Sushi Burrito
Revive Bowls Tacos
El YoYo
Sweet treats
Seattle Pops
Sweet Wheels
Browned & Toasted Puddin’ Cake
Little Jamie’s Mini Donuts
Hood Canal Freeze Dry
Activities
At no extra cost – all weekend:
Bouncy Obstacle Courses
Putt Putt
Axe Throwing (Age 12-plus w/ adult)
Spark! Creativity Crafts
Saturday and Sunday:
Rock Solid Science
Taekwondo Way
Face Paint
Glitter & Glam Body Art
Saturday only:
3805 Atomic Robotics
Note that most activities will wrap up between 4 and 5 p.m. Bouncy houses, Putt Putt and Axe Throwing will close at 7 p.m.
Accessibility
Dedicated ADA parking is available immediately next to the entrance on 6th Avenue North
The event entrance and exits are ADA accessible and signage will be posted for ease of use.
Extra folding chairs reserved for ADA or elderly use will be available at the Info Booth.
Event rules
All personal bags and blankets are subject to check. Alcohol, drugs, and weapons will be confiscated. No reentry after 7 p.m.
The following are not allowed into the event:
Chairs (Tables & folding chairs provided)
Outside beverages (sealed water bottles are OK)
Coolers
Large bags or backpacks (diaper bags okay)
Weapons
Drugs (including marijuana products),
Pets (trained service animals are permitted. No emotional support animals)
Bikes/scooters
Apparently intoxicated individuals
Makers Market (free)
Saturday and Sunday Noon-6 p.m.
Over 30 artisan vendors including locally made crafts, clothing, home goods/decor will be set up immediately outside of the Taste Edmonds entrance. The market is free and open to all.
