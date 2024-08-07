Taste Edmonds 2024: What you need to know

Aug. 9-11

www.TasteEdmonds.com

Featuring live music, food, beer and wine, family activities, makers market, cornhole tournament

What has become the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s largest annual fundraising event of the year started in 1982 as a one-day event with five food tents. This decades-long friendly affair is more of a taste of the town than it is a food event, although great food is always in attendance.

And, while Taste Edmonds is a community celebration at its core, its proceeds also support the production of beloved city events, including An Edmonds Kind of 4th, the Edmonds Classic Car & Motorcycle Show, Halloween Trick-or-Treating, the Tree Lighting Ceremony, and more, allowing them to remain free of charge.

The annual three-day event pulls together the best that Edmonds and the surrounding communities have to offer in music, makers, food and fun to throw the celebration of the summer. As the Edmonds Chamber says: Think of Taste as a long weekend block party with a cause.

Learn more about each part of Taste Edmonds, and check out the event map and schedule below.

When:

Friday, Aug. 9: 2-10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10: Noon-10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11: Noon-8 p.m.

Where:

Civic Center Playfield, 310 6th Ave. N.

All ages

Except for the beer garden, which will be open to attendees over 21, the entire event will be open to all ages. Well over half of the event space will be dedicated to family friendly activities and there will be food and fun for all, the chamber said. See the full schedule of all-ages activities at www.tasteedmonds.com.

Tickets

To purchase tickets, the chamber requests that you only purchase from Bold Type Tickets here.

To cover the cost of producing the event, including paying live bands and performers and activities for kids, the event is ticketed for ages 5-plus.

Pre-sale online ticket prices are as follows (online ticket sales close at 5 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 8. Prices below do not include online processing fees)

· 1-day pass for ages 5-20 = $10 + ticketing fees

· 1-day pass for ages 21-plus = $25 + ticketing fees

· Weekend (three-day) pass for ages 5-20 = $20 + ticketing fees

· Weekend (three-day) pass for ages 21-plus = $50 + ticketing fees

If you purchased your ticket online, make sure you have your barcode ready when you enter the event, either printed out or a screenshot on your phone.

Day-of sales at the gate (box office is open during event hours)

· 1-day pass for ages 5-20 = $10

· 1-day pass for ages 21-plus = $32

· Weekend (three-day) pass for ages 5-20 = $20

· Weekend (three-day) pass for ages 21-plus = $60

A separate ticket is not required for entry into the beer and wine garden, to view the music stage or enjoy the all-ages activities.

*Tickets are available to purchase online before the event (on sale until Aug. 8 at 5 p.m.) or at the entrance during the event. The Edmonds Chamber does not have a box office for purchasing tickets in-person before the event.

Music lineup:

Friday, Aug. 9

2 p.m. Event opens

2:30 p.m. Tim Turner Band

4:15 p.m. Cloud Cover

6 p.m. Queen Mother

8 p.m. Hell’s Belles

Saturday, Aug. 10

Noon Event opens

12:15 p.m. School of Rock Lynnwood

1 p.m. Magic Key: Unlocking the Joy of Ukulele (Plaza)

1:30 p.m. Pure Halcyon

2:30 p.m. Magic Key: Unlocking the Joy of Ukulele (Plaza)

3 p.m. Nikki & The Fast Times

4:30 p.m. Miss Sydney & The Downtown Saints

6 p.m. Prom Date Mixtape

8 p.m. The Little Lies

Sunday, Aug. 11

Noon Event opens

12:30 p.m. false Sense of Security

2:30 p.m. 90’s Rewind

4:15 p.m. Laurel Canyon Legacy

6 p.m. Nite Wave

We’re also excited to share that Rachel Gardner from Musicology Edmonds will be spinning vinyl records in between sets as our resident DJ!

Food

Featured chefs

Shubert Ho / Fire & The Feast

Ethan Stowell / The Victor Tavern

José Garzón / Garzón Latinx Street Food & Bad Chancla

Food trucks

Pure Smoke NW

Alaska Weathervane Scallops

Kathmandu Momocha

Langostino Sushi Burrito

Revive Bowls Tacos

El YoYo

Sweet treats

Seattle Pops

Sweet Wheels

Browned & Toasted Puddin’ Cake

Little Jamie’s Mini Donuts

Hood Canal Freeze Dry

Activities

At no extra cost – all weekend:

Bouncy Obstacle Courses

Putt Putt

Axe Throwing (Age 12-plus w/ adult)

Spark! Creativity Crafts

Saturday and Sunday:

Rock Solid Science

Taekwondo Way

Face Paint

Glitter & Glam Body Art

Saturday only:

3805 Atomic Robotics

Note that most activities will wrap up between 4 and 5 p.m. Bouncy houses, Putt Putt and Axe Throwing will close at 7 p.m.

Accessibility

Dedicated ADA parking is available immediately next to the entrance on 6th Avenue North

The event entrance and exits are ADA accessible and signage will be posted for ease of use.

Extra folding chairs reserved for ADA or elderly use will be available at the Info Booth.

Event rules

All personal bags and blankets are subject to check. Alcohol, drugs, and weapons will be confiscated. No reentry after 7 p.m.

The following are not allowed into the event:

Chairs (Tables & folding chairs provided)

Outside beverages (sealed water bottles are OK)

Coolers

Large bags or backpacks (diaper bags okay)

Weapons

Drugs (including marijuana products),

Pets (trained service animals are permitted. No emotional support animals)

Bikes/scooters

Apparently intoxicated individuals

Makers Market (free)

Saturday and Sunday Noon-6 p.m.

Over 30 artisan vendors including locally made crafts, clothing, home goods/decor will be set up immediately outside of the Taste Edmonds entrance. The market is free and open to all.