Taluswood Apartments, located at 4208 236th St. S.W., has been sold for $136.3 million.

That’s according to report from NextMLT.com

The buyer is Security Properties, a national developer and investor based in Seattle. At 512 units, the sale comes out to about $266,000 per unit.

The property was built in 1986 and last sold in 2015 for $80 million. It was listed for sale about a year ago. The new sale price reflects an annual appreciation of around 14%.