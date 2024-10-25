Talk Time for English Language Learners on Wednesdays

Talk Time at the Mountlake Terrace Library is a way to make friends and practice English conversation skills in a friendly, safe and supportive setting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday. The next event is Nov. 6.

All sessions are free and led by trained staff.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave W Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.