Talk Time for English Language Learners, Nov. 13

Talk Time at the Mountlake Terrace Library is a way to make friends and practice your English conversation skills in a friendly, safe, and supportive setting every Wednesday. The next one is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.

All sessions are free, led by trained staff, and intended for adults.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave W Mountlake Terrace.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form here or contact the Mountlake Terrace Library at least two weeks before the event at 425-776-3411 by fax at 425-776-3411.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.