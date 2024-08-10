Taking in Taste Edmonds on day one

Edmonds made its debut at the renovated Civic Playfield in downtown Edmonds Friday afternoon, with food, live music, kid-friendly activities and sunshine.

It’s the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s largest annual fundraising event of the year, with proceeds from ticket sales supporting the production of free city events like An Edmonds Kind of 4th, the Edmonds Classic Car & Motorcycle Show, Halloween Trick-or-Treating and the Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Taste Edmonds continues Saturday and Sunday at Civic Playfield. Learn more here.

— Photos by Julia Wiese