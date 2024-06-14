Take Sounder train to June 16 Seattle Mariners, Seattle Reign contests

Taking dad to the Sunday, June 16 Seattle Mariners baseball game against the Texas Rangers or the Seattle Reign versus Portland soccer match? You can hop on Sound Transit’s Sounder train being offered in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field.

For the Mariners game, the special service will be available for the 1:10 p.m. game

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m. The return trains departs 45 minutes after the conclusion of the baseball game.

Soccer fans can also take advantage of the game trains for the 1 p.m. Seattle Reign FC versus Portland Thorns FC match at Lumen Field. Attendees should be mindful that return trains will depart based on the conclusion of the Mariners game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners games is available at soundtransit.org/mariners.