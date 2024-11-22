Take online survey to help shape the city’s urban forest

The City of Mountlake Terrace seeks community input through a short online survey regarding what actions and policies it should implement regarding trees. All residents, both renters and homeowners of all ages, are encouraged to take the survey. It will be available through Jan. 2, 2025 and the responses are anonymous.

“This community feedback will help us make decisions about how we should manage trees in both the public and private areas in the city,” City of Mountlake Terrace Stormwater Manager Laura Reed said.

The survey is available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese “in order to make this process as equitable and inclusive as possible,” she said. Multi-lingual flyers about the survey will be distributed to schools, faith-based communities, local businesses and other venues.

This is the second and final survey in the city’s Urban Forest Management Plan, which is intended to create a resilient urban forest to support the community’s environmental, recreational and economic values and goals. Learn more about the benefits of urban forests from Trees for Terrace and the U.S. Forest Service.

The first survey, which went out in August, was designed to learn about the community’s attitudes and behaviors towards trees. Responses showed that residents favor:

– Planting more trees in parks and along streets.

– Preserving and increasing trees in neighborhoods that need them – specifically near Highway 99, Interstate 5 and the light rail.

– Providing incentives to builders and property owners to retain existing trees.

– Ensuring that there are enough trees to provide shade and cool places where people live, work and play.

Contact Reed at lreed@mltwa.gov with questions or for information about taking the survey without internet access.

— By Clare McLean