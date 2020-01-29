Take a survey to help improve South County Fire’s website

Help South County Fire create a more user-friendly website by providing feedback in an online survey.

The regional fire authority is building a new website. Survey responses will help South County Fire identify ways to improve navigation and content to better meet the needs of its website users.

The online survey will be open through Jan. 31 on the South County Fire website: www.southsnofire.org.

South County Fire is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, serving more than 250,000 residents in unincorporated communities and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.