Take a Paws for Reading at Mountlake Terrace Library Sept. 14

Stop by the Mountlake Terrace Library fron 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14 to read aloud to a loving four-legged listener with Paws for Reading.

Children build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog. The event is for elementary students ages 6-12, with an adult.

Supported by Pet Partners and Reading with Rover, a community-based literacy program that works with schools and libraries.

For more information, click here.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions, click here.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form here or contact the Mountlake Terrace Library at least two weeks before the event at 425-776-3411.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.