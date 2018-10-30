Taizé Service at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church Nov. 4

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church will hold a Taizé Service at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4.

The service is described as “a contemporary form of worship with music, lessons, prayers and silence, making it an evening to remember.”

Taizé worship originated in a monastic community in the small village of Taize, France in the 1940s. “Its peaceful, contemplative nature has drawn millions from all over the world to practice this kind of worship,” the church announcement said.

Everyone is welcome, and refreshments will be served following the service. St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. in Edmonds.

For more information call 425-778-0371, email [email protected] or go to www.StAlbansEdmonds.org.